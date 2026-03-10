Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Fresh easterly breeze at around 35 km/h (22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 7:28 a.m.

High tide (Second) 9:53 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 1:09 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 2:50 p.m.

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 6:08 p.m.