Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Low-level instability will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m

Gentle easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with northeasterly swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 12:30 p.m.

High Tide (Second): 11:34 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 5:24 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 5:56 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:49 a.m.

Sunset: 5:36 p.m.