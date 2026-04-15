Weather forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Mid-upper level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mostly cloudy with clear breaks and the occasional scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Mid-upper level instability will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly to east-southeasterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Tonight Tue, April 7, 2026, from 6:00
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 2.5 meters ( 7 to 8 ft ). Small craft operators and sea bathers should exercise caution.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 2:04 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:35 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 8:15 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 8:27 p.m.
Sunrise 5:46 a.m.
Sunset 6:11 p.m.