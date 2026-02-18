Weather forecast for Wednesday, February 18, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A weak low-level trough is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will affect the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies with cloudy periods, with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:18 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:55 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:42 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 10:17 p.m.
Sunrise 6:20 a.m.
Sunset 6:04 p.m.