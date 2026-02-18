Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak low-level trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Sunny with cloudy periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Weak low-level instability will affect the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies with cloudy periods, with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:18 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:55 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:42 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 10:17 p.m.

Sunrise 6:20 a.m.

Sunset 6:04 p.m.