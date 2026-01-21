Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A trough system will begin affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A trough system will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 35 to 30 km/h (22 to 19 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.0 to 3.0 meters ( 7 to 10 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 5:27 a.m.

High tide (Second) 4:50 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 10:38 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:18 p.m.

Sunrise 6:25 a.m.

Sunset 5:53 p.m.