Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.

General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 4:51 a.m.

High tide (Second) 6:18 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 11:48 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 11:34 p.m.

Sunrise 5:32 a.m.

Sunset 6:26 p.m