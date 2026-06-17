Weather forecast for Wednesday, June 17, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.
General Forecast: Partly cloudy to cloudy with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: A tropical wave will be approaching the island.
General Forecast: Cloudy with clear periods with a few scattered light to moderate showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 40 km/h (19 to 22 mph) with higher gusts.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ) and increasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.5 meters ( 5 to 8 ft ) and increasing.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 4:51 a.m.
High tide (Second) 6:18 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 11:48 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 11:34 p.m.
Sunrise 5:32 a.m.
Sunset 6:26 p.m