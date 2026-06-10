Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A tropical wave will be affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few isolated light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mostly clear.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate east-northeasterly to easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft )

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.5 to 2.0 meters ( 5 to 7 ft ).

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 11:45 a.m.

High tide (Second) 11:43 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 5:36 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 5:16 p.m.

Sunrise 5:31 a.m.

Sunset 6:24 p.m