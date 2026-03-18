Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers at first, becoming partly sunny.

Tonight

Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.

General Forecast: Clear at first, becoming a mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and decreasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters ( 8 to 10 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tonight

Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters ( 8 to 10 ft ) and decreasing. A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First) 3:26 a.m.

High tide (Second) 3:35 p.m.

Low Tide (First) 9:19 a.m.

Low tide (Second) 9:40 p.m.

Sunrise 6:03 a.m.

Sunset 6:09 p.m.