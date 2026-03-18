Weather forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system is the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers at first, becoming partly sunny.
Tonight
Synopsis: The Atlantic high-pressure system will be the dominant feature.
General Forecast: Clear at first, becoming a mix of clear skies and clouds with a few brief scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Fresh easterly breeze from 35 to 45 km/h (22 to 28 mph) and decreasing.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).
Marine Forecasts
Today
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters ( 8 to 10 ft ). A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.
Tonight
Moderate to rough in open water with swells ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 meters ( 8 to 10 ft ) and decreasing. A SMALL CRAFT AND HIGH SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BARBADOS.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First) 3:26 a.m.
High tide (Second) 3:35 p.m.
Low Tide (First) 9:19 a.m.
Low tide (Second) 9:40 p.m.
Sunrise 6:03 a.m.
Sunset 6:09 p.m.