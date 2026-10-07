Weather forecast for Wednesday, October 7, 2026
Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.
Weather Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.
General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.
Wind Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.
Marine Forecasts
Today from 6:00 a.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tonight from 6:00 p.m.
Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.
Tides, Sunrise & Sunset
High Tide (First): 1:00 a.m.
High Tide (Second): 1:51 p.m.
Low Tide (First): 7:35 a.m.
Low Tide (Second): 7:43 p.m.
Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.
Sunset: 5:44 p.m.