Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: Surface to low-level instability is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few scattered light showers.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Moderate easterly breeze at around 30 km/h (19 mph).

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph) and increasing.

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and steady.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 1:00 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 1:51 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 7:35 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): 7:43 p.m.

Sunrise: 5:48 a.m.

Sunset: 5:44 p.m.