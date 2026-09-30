Here is today’s weather forecast according to the Barbados Meteorological Services.

Weather Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Synopsis: A weak trough is affecting the island.

General Forecast: Mix of sunshine and clouds with a few light to moderate showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of slight dust haze will be visible across the island.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Synopsis: A weak ridge will be dominant.

General Forecast: Mix of clear skies and clouds with a few light showers.

Haze Outlook: A layer of moderate dust haze will reduce air quality across the marine area and the island.

Wind Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Gentle east-northeasterly to southeasterly breeze from 20 to 30 km/h (12 to 19 mph) and increasing.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Moderate easterly breeze from 30 to 35 km/h (19 to 22 mph).

Marine Forecasts

Today from 6:00 a.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 1.5 meters ( 3 to 5 ft ) and increasing slightly.

Tonight from 6:00 p.m.

Smooth to moderate in open water with swells ranging from 1.0 to 2.0 meters ( 3 to 7 ft ) and increasing.

Tides, Sunrise & Sunset

High Tide (First): 6:10 a.m.

High Tide (Second): 5:51 p.m.

Low Tide (First): 11:19 a.m.

Low Tide (Second): -:-

Sunrise: 5:47 a.m.

Sunset: 5:48 p.m.