Wesley Hall students sent home due to unfinished construction works

Students of Wesley Hall Junior School returned to a significantly upgraded school plant at the start of the new academic year.

However, a decision was taken to send students and teachers home today following concerns about dust from unfinished paving work.

Kim Belle, Acting Permanent Secretary in the ministry responsible for education transformation, explained the situation. She noted that the principal’s office and staff quarters have been refurbished, while work was also carried out to improve the exterior of the school.

However, a broken sewer line discovered during preparations for paving delayed that portion of the project.

Additionally, Ms Belle said several areas of the school that were previously not in use have been brought back into service as classrooms.

The Acting Permanent Secretary added that there is still some final “snagging” work to be completed. The contractor has committed to finishing that work today, with students and staff expected to return to school tomorrow.