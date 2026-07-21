West Indies all-rounder Matthew Forde says the regional team will be aiming to end their on-going series against New Zealand on a high note, despite the Black Caps leading 3-1 in the five-match contest.

Forde was speaking during an interactive session yesterday at W Plaza, where members of the team met with young players from the Wanderers Cricket Club and signed autographs at the Courts retail store.

The Windies will take on New Zealand in the third and final One-Day International later today at Kensington Oval.

The first ball in the day-night encounter is set for 2:30 p.m.

Live coverage will be on MCTV’s ESPN channel 308.