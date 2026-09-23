The West Indies men arrived in India to a warm reception today, as preparations gather pace for their three-match One-Day International series against the hosts.

The Shai Hope-led Windies side will begin the ODI campaign on Sunday, launching the limited-overs leg of their tour of India.

The second match is set for September 30, with the final match scheduled for October 3.

The opening two matches will bring the ICC Men’s 50-over World Cup qualification cycle to a close for the West Indies.

However, regardless of the results in India, the Windies cannot overtake their nearest rivals in the standings.

That means the regional men will have to go through the qualification tournament early next year for a chance to secure a place at the World Cup.

Once the 50-over series concludes, attention will quickly shift to the shortest format.

The West Indies and India will face off in a five-match T20 International series, with games scheduled for October 6, 9, 11, 14 and 17.