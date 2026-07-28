West Indies defeated Pakistan by 90 runs to win the opening Test at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago with a day to spare.

Resuming their second innings on 126 for seven, the Windies were bowled out for 181, with Muhammad Abbas taking five for 22.

Chasing 211 for victory, Pakistan was then dismissed for 120.

Jayden Seales led the bowling with his first five-wicket haul in a home Test, taking 5 for 20, while Player of the Match Justin Greaves claimed 2 for 12 and Kemar Roach finished with 2 for 27.

Babar Azam top-scored with an unbeaten 58.

The West Indies’ 90-run victory carried special significance, coming on what would have been the 90th birthday of the late cricket legend and National Hero, The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers.

The second and final Test starts at Queen’s Park Oval on August 2.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley took to her official social media page to hail the West Indies’ victory, calling it a fitting gift as Barbados and the cricketing world marked what would have been the 90th birthday of National Hero The Right Excellent Sir Garfield Sobers.