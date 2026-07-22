West Indies end series on a high with thrilling two-wicket victory

The West Indies produced a thrilling fightback to defeat New Zealand by two wickets in the fifth and final One-Day International, chasing down 269 with 15 balls to spare.

Set 269 for victory after the Black Caps posted 268 for nine, the regional men recovered from several middle-order setbacks to reach 269 for eight in 47.3 overs.

The successful chase was built on a determined batting effort, led by Shimron Hetmyer with an unbeaten 69, Sherfane Rutherford with 61 and 34 from Akeem Auguste.

Jayden Lennox and Jacob Duffy took three wickets each.

Sent in by the Windies, New Zealand’s batters combined to post a competitive total of 268 for nine from their 50 overs, but the West Indies bowlers kept them from pushing past the 300-run mark.

Alzarri Joseph took two for 38 and Vitel Lawes two for 63.

Tom Latham was the Black Caps’ top batter with 69 and was supported by Nick Kelly’s 64 and 56 from Will Young.

The two-wicket victory gives the West Indies a positive end to the series, providing a welcome confidence boost after New Zealand had already secured the series three games to two.