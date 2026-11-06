The West Indies still hold a slight advantage over Bangladesh at the end of day two, thanks mainly to their pace attack and a heroic effort from their tailenders.

The Windies, who resumed the day on 235 for four, were rocked by a six-wicket haul from Bangladesh fast bowler Hasan Mahmud and were eventually dismissed for 356 just after lunch at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Amir Jangoo and Justin Greaves had put the West Indies in a strong position to post a formidable total after extending their fifth-wicket partnership to 106 runs.

However, Jangoo was eventually dismissed for 133 and Greaves for 51, changing the course of the innings.

Hasan Mahmud was the main destroyer, taking six wickets for 90 runs.

In reply, the hosts were reduced to 88 for three at the close of play, still needing a further 268 runs to avoid conceding a first-innings lead.

Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves and Shamar Joseph each claimed a wicket.

Play on day three is set to begin at 11:30 p.m. Barbados time.