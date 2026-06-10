West Indies seek strong start in T20 series against Sri Lanka

The West Indies men will be hoping to make a winning start to their T20 International series when they take on Sri Lanka in the first match of the three-game contest at Sabina Park in Jamaica tomorrow.

After suffering defeat in the recently concluded ODI series, the regional side will be eager to bounce back in a format that has traditionally been one of their strengths.

Led by captain Shai Hope, the Windies are expected to rely on their explosive batting line-up.

The bowling attack will also have an important role to play in containing a Sri Lankan side that performed impressively throughout the ODI series.

Sri Lanka will enter the contest full of confidence following their success in the 50-over format. The visitors boast a well-balanced squad featuring in-form opener Pathum Nissanka and star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga, whose leg-spin could prove a significant threat on the Jamaican surface.

The first ball is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Barbados time.