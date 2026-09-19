Cricket West Indies has named its squads for three ODIs and five T20Is against India from September 27 to October 18.

The Shai Hope-led sides will face the world’s number one-ranked team, with John Campbell returning to the ODI squad after a hamstring injury.

Ackeem Auguste misses out as he continues his rehabilitation from surgery, with Jewel Andrew taking his place.

Shimron Hetmyer will join the squad for the T20 series after an extended post-CPL recovery period.

Meanwhile, Kamil Pooran earns his maiden T20I call-up after an impressive CPL campaign, while Quentin Sampson returns and Jason Holder is rested.

The West Indies will depart the Caribbean on September 21.

The West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, John Campbell, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Amir Jangoo, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Vitel Lawes, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Jayden Seales.

The T20I squad: Shai Hope (Captain), Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Kamil Pooran, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Quentin Sampson, Romario Shepherd and Shamar Springer.