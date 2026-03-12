West Indies to receive over US $500,000 from T20 World Cup prize fund

The West Indies cricket team senior men’s team is set to receive just over US $500,000 for their performance at the recently concluded ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

A total of US $11.25 million in prize money will be distributed among the 20 participating teams, following the record increase in tournament prize funds announced in 2024 by the International Cricket Council.

According to figures released by the International Cricket Council, the West Indies earned US $538,269 after finishing fifth overall in the tournament.

The payout includes the US $225,000 base participation fee awarded to all teams, along with additional earnings from match victories, final placement and progression through the various stages of the competition.

The regional side enjoyed a strong start to the tournament, winning their first five matches before suffering defeats to South Africa national cricket team and India national cricket team, which ended their campaign at the Super Eights stage.

Tournament champions India, who defeated New Zealand national cricket team by 96 runs in last Sunday’s final to successfully defend their title, collected the top prize of US $2,639,423, while the runners-up received just under US $1.5 million.