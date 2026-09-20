Following yesterday’s announcement of the West Indies men’s T20 and One-Day International squads for the upcoming India tour, Cricket West Indies has also announced the women’s squad for the upcoming tour of Zimbabwe.

The schedule includes three ODIs and three T20Is from September 24 to October 7.

Captain Hayley Matthews will lead the ODI side before taking personal leave ahead of the T20I series. Veteran Deandra Dottin has also been granted personal leave and will miss the tour.

Ebony Brathwaite comes in as Dottin’s replacement, while Chinelle Henry returns from injury. Qiana Joseph misses out following a dip in form.

The squad will feature 15 players for the ODIs and 14 for the T20Is following Matthews’ departure.

Head Coach Shane Deitz says the tour will provide an opportunity for the young squad to test itself in new conditions and for players to step up.

The full West Indies Women’s squad is:

Hayley Matthews (Captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Ebony Brathwaite, Shemaine Campbelle, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimond, Shawnisha Hector, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack and Stafanie Taylor.