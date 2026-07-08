West Terrace Primary wins Battle of the Bots

Students from West Terrace Primary School are the winners of the 2026 edition of the Barbados Light and Power Battle of the Bots Coding and Robotics Competition.

The students finished ahead of defending champions Christ Church Girls’ School, who placed second, while Roland Edwards Primary School took third place.

The finalists captivated the judges with their performances, demonstrating teamwork, precision and creative thinking.

Speaking during the award ceremony and launch of the new season of the competition, Deputy Chief Education Officer, Reverend Stephen Scott, said the programme aims to prepare the island’s young people for the future.

The winning team from West Terrace Primary School spoke about their experience in the competition.