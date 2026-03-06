Williams Industries West Terrace Tigers will march into next week’s NAPSAC finals as leaders in both the boys and girls divisions after today’s semi-finals at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex.

West Terrace are ahead in the girls with 10 points, followed by Christ Church Girls on eight, Wilkie Cumberbatch on six, Blackman and Gollop on five, and Bay Primary on three.

Among the boys, just two points separate the top two. West Terrace are out front with 12.50, followed by St George Primary on 10.50. Sitting in third is Arthur Smith with 10 points, Milton Lynch fourth on three, and St Christopher fifth with two points.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce takes a look at some of the sprints.