West Terrace to defend their Herman Griffith title against St. Gabriel’s

Defending champions West Terrace will face St. Gabriel’s in the 2025 National Sports Council COB Herman Griffith Primary Schools Cricket Final.

West Terrace reached the final after a thrilling semi-final draw with St. Cyprian’s, advancing on the tie-breaker of losing fewer wickets.

Sent into bat, West Terrace were restricted to 104-7, and in reply, St. Cyprian’s boys were bowled out for the same score of 104.

CBC’s Anmar Goodridge-Boyce reports on that innings.

In the other semi-final, St. Gabriel’s secured a 58-run victory over Gordon Greenidge.

Batting first, St. Gabriel’s posted 207-4, with Jasper King hitting 62.

Gordon Greenidge were then dismissed for 140, as King returned with the ball to snatch 4-27, backed up by Jarius Graham, who took 3-18.

The final is set for next Tuesday, December 9th, at Friendship from 10 a.m.