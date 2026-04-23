An investment in the young men of Barbados.

That’s how Marketing Manager at Western Wholesale Incorporated, Shannon Gooding, described the company’s partnership with the Mr. Executive Challenge.

Speaking at a media conference held at the company’s Belle, St. Michael offices today, she congratulated Jaidon Jordon, the new Mr. Executive, and said the partnership was a perfect fit and aligned with the company’s mandate and commitment to the community it serves.

Trevor Thorpe has the story.