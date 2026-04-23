Western Wholesale calls Mr. Executive partnership an investment in young men
An investment in the young men of Barbados.
That’s how Marketing Manager at Western Wholesale Incorporated, Shannon Gooding, described the company’s partnership with the Mr. Executive Challenge.
Speaking at a media conference held at the company’s Belle, St. Michael offices today, she congratulated Jaidon Jordon, the new Mr. Executive, and said the partnership was a perfect fit and aligned with the company’s mandate and commitment to the community it serves.
Trevor Thorpe has the story.