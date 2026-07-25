Top Barbados football side Weymouth Wales will once again be competing among the best clubs in the region when they begin their campaign in the Caribbean Football Union Club Shield today in Trinidad and Tobago.

Wales, who qualified for the Club Shield by winning the BFA Premier League, finished as runners-up last year after losing the final to FC Moca.

Today, they will take on SV Britannia in the round of 16 of this year’s tournament.

Speaking ahead of the 4 p.m. encounter at the Larry Gomes Stadium, Head Coach Asquith Howell says his players are on a mission to win the competition and qualify for the Caribbean Cup.