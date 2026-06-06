Barbados Premier League champions Weymouth Wales will enter the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Shield at the round of 16 stage following the official draw Friday morning.

Wales, last year’s runners-up, are set to take on Aruban professional club SV Britannia as their first opponents in the fifth edition of the competition.

This year, the format is a straight knockout, with 22 teams vying for Caribbean football supremacy.

The tournament, which will also serve as a qualifier for the 2026/2027 CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, will take place from 23 July to 2 August in the twin-island republic of Trinidad and Tobago.

Only the winners and losing finalists will advance to the Caribbean Cup, which is slated for the FIFA match windows of September, October and November.