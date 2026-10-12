Weymouth Wales have ended Group E unbeaten as action in the 2026 Prime Minister’s Cup continued last night.

Playing at Mahaica in Speightstown, Wales defeated Cave Hill 1-0 through a penalty by Player of the Match Armando Lashley in the 48th minute.

Wales have scored 13 goals and conceded none as they move into the playoffs as winners of Group E.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame are the group’s other automatic qualifiers for the playoffs, having finished second with a victory over the winless Bagatelle.

The score in that game was 4-0, with goals from Player of the Match Donte Thorne in the sixth minute; Carl Joseph in the 65th; Ozim Henderson in the 74th; and Delani Woodall in the 78th.

The men’s Prime Minister’s Cup competition continues on Thursday with the final group fixtures in Group A at Briar Hall.

Parish Land will go up against Black Spurs in the 7 p.m. game, followed by Kick Start Rush versus Empire at 9 p.m.

However, the first games in the women’s competition are set for tomorrow at Friendship.

The opening fixture is Paradise against RF Prime at 7 p.m., followed by Empire versus Technique at 9 p.m.