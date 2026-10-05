White Hall Sports Club have taken over the lead of Group ‘F’, thanks to last night’s victory over UWI Blackbirds in the Prime Minister’s Cup football competition.

On a rainy night at The Glebe, White Hall blew away the former champions 4-1.

Meanwhile, in the other group game last night, Pride of Gall Hill are still without a win, as they lost to Atlas United.

The PM Cup will resume on Saturday with fixtures in Group ‘C’ at Mahaica in Speightstown.

L & R United take on Pro Shottas at 7 p.m., followed by Paradise against Technique at 9 p.m.