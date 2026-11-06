WIBISCO managing director urges UWI students not to fear failure

Students of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Cave Hill Campus preparing to enter the world of work are being encouraged not to be afraid of failing.

The advice comes from Managing Director of the West India Biscuit Company Limited, Lorenzo Roach.

Mr Roach and members of his executive team engaged students in a candid discussion at the Sagicor Cave Hill School of Business on career readiness, corporate expectations and the transition from university to the workplace.

He says people sometimes stumble in the workplace because their fear of failure prevents them from trying.

Mr Roach is also advising students that they will encounter challenges on the job and may find themselves in situations where senior colleagues tell them they can do better.