Wickham predicts general election will be call within first quarter of 2026

A prediction Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley will call the next general election within the first quarter of this year.

That’s according to political analyst Peter Wickham, who says an early election in 2026 would make both practical and political sense.

He is also of the view that going to the polls during that time is not technically an early election, since it must be called within the next twelve months.

Meanwhile, the political analyst says only one of the two major political parties, the Barbados Labour Party, appears to be ready for the election.