The Barbados Labour Party’s manifesto, launched last Saturday at Golden Square, has been described as a mixture of infrastructure and projects which speak to the cost of living.

It also contains some individual initiatives which are interesting, as well as some big-ticket items, some of which are already underway.

That’s the view of political analyst Peter Wickham, as he analysed the ruling BLP’s manifesto for this election.

The next big point for the political analyst would be to see the Democratic Labour Party’s manifesto, which is to be launched at Gall Hill, St. John, on Saturday, to make comparisons.