Wildey bowl out Pickwick for 75 in BCA Elite Division

ESAF Pickwick were bundled out by Wildey for a paltry 75 in the only BCA Elite Division encounter where play was possible today.

Playing at Dash Valley, Pickwick were sent in to bat and bowled out in 28.3 overs.

For Wildey, Deswin Currency claimed a five-wicket haul of 5-30, while captain Jerome Jones took 4-38.

Raneico Smith top-scored for Pickwick with 20.

The other matches scheduled for today were affected by rain and wet outfield conditions, with no play possible.