Defending champions Wildey have moved to the top of the BCA Elite standings after a rain-affected Series Eight concluded today.

Wildey claimed a 10-wicket victory over Pickwick at Dash Valley.

Wildey dismissed Pickwick for 132 in their second innings, requiring just two runs for victory.

They reached the target on five without loss.

Scores: Pickwick 75 and 132; Wildey 206 for nine declared and five without loss.

Meanwhile, no play was possible at Rices, with hosts Gladiola holding a first-innings lead over Wanderers.

Scores: Gladiola 193; Wanderers 186.

At Beckles Road, there was a no-result, as Empire were only able to add nine runs to their first innings before play was called off, leaving them on 85 for four in reply to YMPC’s 140.

At 3Ws Oval, there was also a no-result, with BCA Youth on four without loss in reply to UWI’s 255 for three declared.