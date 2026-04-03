The 17th edition of the West Indies Women’s Windball International Cricket Festival bowled off today at the Wotton Playing Field, bringing together teams from across the region for four days of exciting competition.

The T6 tournament runs through to Monday, with teams battling for top honours and the $10,000 grand prize.

Barbados Combined Women will be among the teams aiming to return the trophy to home soil, after the Trinidadians have dominated in recent years.

Head coach Gregory Small admits the Trinidadian teams bring more experience, but remains confident his players have what it takes to perform well.