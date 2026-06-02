Winning crews receive Rally Barbados awards admin Published: June 2, 2026 | Updated: June 2, 2026 1 minute read Following a weekend of top-class rally action, the winning crews for the 2026 BCIC Rally Barbados received their awards last evening. Post navigation Previous: Kickstart Rush begins search for new head coachNext: Barbados moves toward offshore oil and gas exploration Related Stories 1 minute read Royalton Vessence Resort promises year-round employment opportunities admin June 3, 2026 1 minute read Economist urges caution on offshore oil and gas exploration admin June 3, 2026 1 minute read Rising accident claims costing insurers millions admin June 3, 2026 1 minute read President urges students to use kindness as a force for change admin June 3, 2026 1 minute read West Terrace advances to BICO Primary Schools’ Football knockout stage admin June 3, 2026 1 minute read St. Michael School and Harrison College advance to Under-17 basketball final admin June 3, 2026 Regional News Rising accident claims costing insurers millions 1 Rising accident claims costing insurers millions June 3, 2026 Economist urges caution on offshore oil and gas exploration 2 Economist urges caution on offshore oil and gas exploration June 3, 2026 Royalton Vessence Resort promises year-round employment opportunities 3 Royalton Vessence Resort promises year-round employment opportunities June 3, 2026 President urges students to use kindness as a force for change 4 President urges students to use kindness as a force for change June 3, 2026