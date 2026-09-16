Ivy Rovers and Brittons Hill are the latest winners of the 2026 Prime Minister’s Football Cup, after the first round of Group B games was played last night at Friendship.

In a high-scoring fixture, Rovers were 4–1 winners over Pinelands FC.

Player of the Match Jarad Maximus scored a brace, converting a penalty in the 10th minute before adding his second in the 94th.

Also scoring for Ivy were Jamario Nichols in the 28th minute and Rivera Cottle in the 60th.

The lone strike for the Pine came from the boot of Lamar Scantlebury in the 88th minute.

Then, in the other game of the double-header, Brittons Hill doubled up on St Andrew Lions, winning 2–0.

Jalen Brach was the Player of the Match, accounting for both goals in the 73rd and 91st minutes.

The next set of games in the P.M. Cup will be on Monday at The Glebe.