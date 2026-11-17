Local musicians, artists and entrepreneurs stand to benefit from stronger intellectual property protection.

That is according to the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), which says piracy and counterfeiting can undermine creators’ ability to earn from their work.

Director of WIPO’s Building Respect for IP Division, Todd Reves, speaking on the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation’s Mornin’ Barbados programme, says enforcement is important in creating a fair environment for people to develop their ideas.

Meanwhile, fellow with the division Eunsung Na says too many cases of intellectual property infringement are being seen and must be addressed.

Senior Legal Counsel at the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office, Tamar Grant, says they are partnering with WIPO to host a sub-regional seminar on intellectual property enforcement.