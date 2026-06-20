WIRSPA highlights sustainability in Caribbean rum industry

The West Indies Rum and Spirits Producers’ Association (WIRSPA) has placed strong emphasis on reducing the environmental impact and fostering long-term resilience within the Caribbean rum industry.

Chief Executive Officer Vaughn Renwick says the initiative is outlined in the report Sustainability in the Caribbean Rum Industry, which not only chronicles the progress achieved so far but also underscores the critical role of collaboration among producers, Governments and other stakeholders.

According to Renwick, these partnerships are essential for driving the continued growth and sustainable development of the Caribbean rum industry.

Trevor Thorpe reports.