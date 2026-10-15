Woman dies in house fire in Crab Hill, St Lucy Published: October 15, 2026 | Updated: October 15, 2026 1 minute read One woman is dead following a house fire this morning in Crab Hill No. 1, St Lucy. Divisional Officer with the Barbados Fire Service, Patrick Edwards, says they received the call at around 6:45 a.m. Post navigation Previous: Women urged to pay attention to changes in their bodiesNext: Senator urges caution when investing through online platforms Related Stories 1 minute read Police seek public’s assistance in locating wanted man October 15, 2026 1 minute read BLP annual conference set for October 23–25 October 15, 2026 1 minute read Protection of Depositors Act marks milestone for financial cooperatives October 15, 2026 1 minute read Parents urged to lead with love and compassion October 15, 2026 1 minute read Three juveniles charged with affray following Walk for Cancer incident October 15, 2026 1 minute read Ministry of Agriculture to place greater focus on women farmers October 15, 2026 Top Stories Police seek public’s assistance in locating wanted man 1 Police seek public’s assistance in locating wanted man October 15, 2026 BLP annual conference set for October 23–25 2 BLP annual conference set for October 23–25 October 15, 2026 Protection of Depositors Act marks milestone for financial cooperatives 3 Protection of Depositors Act marks milestone for financial cooperatives October 15, 2026 Parents urged to lead with love and compassion 4 Parents urged to lead with love and compassion October 15, 2026