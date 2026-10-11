Woman fatally stabbed in Maynard Housing Area, St. Peter

Police are conducting investigations into the circumstances surrounding a fatal stabbing which occurred at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2026, along Maynard Housing Area, St. Peter.

Initial investigations revealed that a group of persons were congregating in the area when a dispute arose between two females.

One of the women sustained stab wounds and was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) by private motor vehicle, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

The deceased has been identified by a relative as Mesha Cherese Pierre, 31, of Sugar Hill, St. Joseph.

A female is in police custody assisting with investigations.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has information that could assist is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), Police Emergency at 211, or the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730 or 419-1731.