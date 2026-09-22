Investing in businesses led by women is being seen as a commercial opportunity that could yield compelling financial returns.

Described as “the next growth market”, the issue will take the spotlight at the upcoming Caribbean Investment Forum (CIF), slated for October 5 to 7 at the Hilton Barbados Resort.

The Caribbean Export Development Agency recently released an article indicating that businesses led by women deliver innovation, resilience and strong commercial performance when given access to capital, markets and strategic networks.

It says that, despite this, “women-led enterprises represent one of the Caribbean’s most under-capitalised growth opportunities”.

The upcoming forum will feature an executive discussion with investors, corporate leaders and development partners.

They will explore how closing the gender investment gap can unlock new markets, strengthen regional competitiveness and generate sustainable economic returns.