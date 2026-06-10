Women’s CPL expands to four teams for 2026 season

The Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will be bigger this year.

The tournament has been expanded to four teams, with a brand-new franchise, the Jamaica Empress, joining the Barbados Tridents, Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders.

There will also be an uninterrupted 10-day window in Barbados for the 2026 edition, which organisers are billing as a holistic festival of women’s cricket.

The entire eight-match tournament will take place at Kensington Oval during the first two weeks of September.

While previous editions of the WCPL shared the spotlight and scheduling windows with the men’s CPL, the 2026 tournament represents a distinct shift towards giving the women’s game its own identity.

CPL Chief Executive Officer Pete Russell says he is excited about the addition of the new team.

The tournament bowls off on 5 September with a high-stakes clash between home favourites Barbados Tridents and the Trinbago Knight Riders.

The final is scheduled for 17 September.