The preliminary round of the Women’s Prime Minister’s Cup is complete following the final group-stage match at Gall Hill last night.

Although neither team could secure a place in the semi-finals, Empire ended its campaign on a strong note.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Sunday at the Friendship Playing Field.

Meanwhile, the men’s quarter-final action gets underway tomorrow night at Friendship with a double-header.

Empire will face Brittons Hill in the 7 p.m. opener, before Paradise and Pride of Gall Hill meet in the 9 p.m. fixture.