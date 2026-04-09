Worker absences impact operations at Portvale Sugar Factory

Operations at the Portvale Sugar Factory were impacted today, as several workers associated with the Unity Workers Union called out sick.

General Secretary of the U.W.U., Caswell Franklyn, says he is unsure if the workers will be reporting out for tonight’s shift or tomorrow’s.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Barbados Energy and Sugar Company Inc., also known as BESCO, says there were a few absences, but this had no significant impact on operations.

However, Mr Franklyn confirmed that this is not a case of a sick-out, as several workers have sought medical attention.

This development comes a day after Minister of Agriculture, Food and Nutritional Security, Dr. Shantal Munro-Knight, announced during a media conference that grinding had finally started at the Blower’s, St James factory.

Mr Franklyn contends the workers associated with his union, who took strike action for several days three weeks ago, are not responsible for the late start to grinding at Portvale.