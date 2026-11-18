Work is being done to equip young people with a better understanding of the role of intellectual property in business.

The World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) and the Corporate Affairs and Intellectual Property Office hosted a workshop today at the Solutions Centre at the UWI Cave Hill Campus.

The session also aimed to change public perceptions of counterfeiting and piracy.

Speaking on the sidelines of the workshop, Director of WIPO’s Building Respect for IP Division, Todd Reves, explained that the event formed part of a wider programme through which the organisation is seeking to work with law enforcement officials across the region to improve intellectual property enforcement mechanisms.

He outlined the focus of the day’s activities.