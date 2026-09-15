Barbados’ efforts to restore its breakwater, berthing and fisheries infrastructure following the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl have received the official green light from the World Bank.

The positive development was announced by the Division Director for the Caribbean at the World Bank, Achim Fock, following a guided tour of the fisheries and berthing facilities in Bridgetown earlier today.

Minister of Environment, National Beautification, the Green and Blue Economy and Deputy Prime Minister, Santia Bradshaw, was joined on the tour by several key officials, including representatives of Government and the World Bank.

CBC’s Trevor Thorpe and cameraman Christopher Wood were also on the tour.