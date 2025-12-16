World Odyssey 25 stops in Barbados on Round-the-World Rally

Destination Barbados was the perfect stop for the crews of the World Odyssey 25.

Organised by the Grand Large Yachting Group, the crews of the World Odyssey 25 left Lanzarote in the Canary Islands on November 29 to begin one of the most symbolic legs of their circumnavigation – the Atlantic crossing.

They arrived this week in Barbados to a warm reception at the Shallow Draught in Bridgetown, which featured tuk band music and tokens of appreciation from the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., after months of preparation and several weeks of sailing.

It marks the first major stage of the second edition of the three-year round-the-world rally.

Sports manager at the Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc., Kamal Springer, says the arrival of the Odyssey crew is significant for the island.