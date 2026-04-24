Barbadian Chris Wright is in the lead after day one of the Legends Experience division of the Barbados Legends Golf Tournament.

Ninety golfers teed off at Apes Hill this morning, and Wright went to the clubhouse this evening on four under par, giving him a score of 40, using the Stableford scoring system.

One shot behind him in second place is another Barbadian, Shamarh Brooks.

He is tied with two other golfers at three under par, Ian Lawler of Mauritius and Heidi Huehn of Germany.

Another Bajan golfer, Alex Jordan, is fifth on one under par.

Meanwhile, in the pros section, Van Phillips of England is out front on seven under par, for a score of 64.

His countryman Greg Owen is tied for second place at six under par with Jamie Donaldson of Wales and Denis Clarke of the U.S.

Scott Hend of Australia is fifth on five under.

Day two is tomorrow.