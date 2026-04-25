Barbados golfer Chris Wright has dropped to second spot after day two in the Legends Experience division of the Barbados Legends Golf Tournament, being played at Apes Hill.

Wright, starting the day at four-under-par, shot an even par today to remain at four-under, but Ian Lawler of Mauritius shot three-under to move into the lead at six-under.

Heidi Huehn of Germany is third at two-under par.

Meanwhile, in the pros section, there is also a new leader.

Scott Hend of Australia, who was in fifth at five-under, now leads at 12-under-par.

Stephen Gallacher of Scotland is second at 10-under, while Greg Owen of England is third at nine-under.

The third and final round is tomorrow.