Operations at the Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle Resort are expected to return to normal today.

This follows a disruption caused by a leak in the water system that affected the resort for the past two days.

Engineers have been diligently working to repair a rupture in the high-water pressure system, which primarily impacted the upper floors of the sprawling resort.

During this outage, only the ground floors remained unaffected.

In response to the situation, guests were relocated to other resorts for their comfort, while staff members were sent home due to the service interruptions.

CBC understands that the resort has a 70% occupancy rate.